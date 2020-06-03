Adamas to Present at Upcoming William Blair Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a clinically meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10 at 9:20 a.m. Central Time (7:20 a.m. Pacific Time).

The presentation will be webcast live from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations . An archived version of the webcast will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas, our purpose and vision are clear: deliver innovative medicines that make a clinically meaningful difference for patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. In 2018, Adamas successfully launched GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. GOCOVRI is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com .

