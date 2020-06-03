Freshpet, Inc. Announces Robert C. King to Step Down from Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SECAUCUS, N.J., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) today announced that Robert C. King will step down from its Board of Directors at its Annual Stockholders Meeting in September to accept an appointment as Chairman of WernerCo. The Board of Directors intends to fill the vacancy created by Mr. King’s departure in due course.



“On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, I would like to thank Rob for all his contributions during his tenure as a director on our board,” said Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer. “Rob joined our board in conjunction with Freshpet’s initial public offering and helped to guide the company to success. He played an instrumental role on our 2016 CEO search committee and his keen consumer packaged goods, marketing and overall business insight as well as his passion for the Freshpet brand will be greatly missed. We wish him well in his new role where he will devote his time.”

Mr. King has been a member of Freshpet’s Board of Directors since November 2014 and had one year left under his existing three-year term.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com .

