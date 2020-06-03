Portwell Launches New Compact, Fanless and Rugged Embedded Computer Systems
LYNX-6000 Series functions as Industrial IoT gateways, intelligent edge appliances and industrial automation controllers
LYNX-6000 series is a rich portfolio of ultra-small form factor devices with expansion design to ensure that various I/O choices for different applications are fulfilled with minimal investment.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading innovator in Industrial PC (IPC) and Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, announces the LYNX-6000 Series, a new generation of palm-sized, ready-to-use industrial IoT gateway solutions based on Intel Celeron® N3350 CPU (formerly Apollo Lake platform) and also certified by Microsoft® Azure® IoT that provides a scalable infrastructure for data, virtual machines, server and front-end applications. According to Jack Lam, senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology, the new LYNX-6000 Series provides a rich portfolio of ultra-small form factor IoT appliances that offer a variety of features including low power consumption connectivity and expansion, ruggedized design, and industrial regulatory compliance.
LYNX-6000 Series with Highly Flexible I/O and Expandable Capabilities
Through modular design, LYNX-6000 Series features an impressive combination of modern and legacy I/O connectivity, plus an additional proprietary expansion slot allows LYNX-6000 Series to enhance I/O connectivity and increase system functionality via various add-on I/O options.
LYNX-6110: The Basic Model Suitable for Edge Computing
Features of the LYNX-6110 basic model include Intel Celeron N3350 processor (Apollo Lake platform); onboard 4GB LPDDR4 DRAM (up to 8GB); onboard 32GB eMMC 5.0 (up to 256GB); operation at <10W for energy efficiency; 2x GbE LAN, 2x USB 3.0, 1x DP with resolution up to 4K; 1x M.2 Key E 2230 for wireless module; wide power input ranges from 12-30 VDC; ruggedized, fan-less and advanced thermal design; DIN-rail and wall mount options; certified with heavy industry EMC and EMI class B; and optional wide operating temperature support and customized appearance service.
LYNX-612E: Suitable for IoT Gateway in Industrial Automation Environments
LYNX-612E with enriched legacy industrial control interfaces is designed as a software-defined gateway for a variety of industrial automation environments. In addition to common features, it includes 1x Full-size Mini-PCIe, 1x M.2 key B 2242 for expansion (such as storage, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth®), 1x RS-232 and 1x RS-232/422/485 (BIOS configurable).
LYNX-612G: Suitable for IoT Gateway with Enriched I/Os for Expansion
LYNX-612G is designed for the compact IoT gateway that requires enriched I/O ports for expansion or connectivity. In addition to the common features, it includes 1x Mini-PCIe and 1x M.2 key B 2242 for expansion (such as storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth®, LoRa or LTE modules), 2x RS-232 and 4x USB 2.0.
Wide Range Applicability
With modularized I/O options, LYNX-6000 Series can easily function with a variety of different applications. The compact system is equipped with rich interfaces for data acquisition and server connection. Various communication ports help connectivity for machines-to-machines; wireless function is also available for remote controllability and manageability.
Portwell’s LYNX-6000 Series is an ideal IoT solution for industrial/factory automation, facility management, transportation, intralogistics or smart warehouse, medical equipment, communication testing equipment, electrical charging station management, automated guided vehicle (AGV) and IoT nodes for data collection/ management, and edge computing.
Palm-Size Power and Innovation for Integrated IIoT Solutions
“Portwell’s LYNX-6000 series offers the industrial IoT market a rich portfolio of ultra-small form factor devices with state-of-the-art expansion design to ensure that various I/O choices for different applications are fulfilled with minimal investment,” states Lam. “Whether you need to perform data collection and transition, edge computing or communication tasks in applications like industrial automation, intralogistics or smart retailers, Portwell’s LYNX-6000 series can more than handle the task. Designed with the latest Intel Celeron N3350 at a mere 100 x 53.5 x 92 mm, its ultra-small palm-size form factor can easily fit into limited spaces. Plus,” Lam adds, “its ruggedized design makes it ideal for the harsh industrial environment. This flexible, fan-less and ready-to-use industrial IoT appliance from the leading IoT solution provider is the perfect choice for people looking to reach their goal of quick time-to-market for their product or time-to-complete for their project."
“And as always,” Lam confirms, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifespan support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Celeron, and Microsoft and Azure are trademarks of Intel Corporation and Microsoft Corporation respectively in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
