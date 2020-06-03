Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: Community Testing for COVID-19 in Mombasa, Kenya

Community testing for COVID-19 supported by the Ministry of Health & World Health Organization (WHO) in Mombasa, Kenya. These campaigns are essential for ensuring people with the virus are discovered & treated & to break the chain of onward transmission.

