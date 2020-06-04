Cint and Survey2Connect announce strategic partnership
New alliance combines the world's largest sample exchange with award-winning market research platform
Technology partnerships like this will help meet the demands of market research in an increasingly globalized ecosystem, providing programmatic, fast access to respondents for data-driven insights.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, the technology backbone of the world’s most successful insights companies, and Survey2Connect, provider of leading client feedback management software, have entered into a strategic partnership. The collaboration will combine the power of Cint’s massive global audience reach and Survey2Connect’s rapidly growing SaaS market research for a powerful new solution called “Survey2Connect Audience.”
— Richard Thornton, CCO of Cint
Through this strategic alliance, clients will now have access to the world’s largest sample exchange, alongside a seamless platform experience to capture, analyse, and report feedback. Survey2Connect Audience meets the needs of the global market industry by combining Cint’s audience of 100M consumers in more than 150 countries with Survey2Connect’s multi-language platform support.
“Brands and businesses need to gain a worldwide view of their audiences, especially in times like these,” said Richard Thornton, CCO of Cint. “It is technology partnerships like this that will help meet the demands of market research in an increasingly globalized ecosystem, providing programmatic, fast access to respondents for data-driven insights.”
Survey2Connect Audience leverages Cint’s demand APIs so that clients can get estimates and start projects anytime, anywhere and with any budget. Businesses can uncover consumer insights in minutes or hours instead of waiting weeks to access data from their studies. Specifically, users can set up their market research project in three simple steps with the solution:
- User-friendly interface for selecting the right audience using profiling questions like region, education level, smartphone use and other metrics
- Easy questionnaire design with a library of more than 25 question types, including the addition of screening questions and quotas
- Real-time dashboard and crosstab monitoring of results, including easy export of raw data to SPSS or Excel
“Now more than ever, the business dynamics are changing at a rapid pace,” said Yash Sultania, CEO and Co-Founder, Survey2Connect. “Cint’s massive global sample exchange of over 100 million respondents means that businesses can reach out to their target segment and understand their behaviour quickly and with optimized budgets. With Survey2Connect Audience powered by Cint, we now provide the complete suite of channels for businesses to reach out to their customers and target audiences.”
A Webinar introduction to the new offering will be held on June 10 at 6:30 pm UTC. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GyYQbNeXTouhbBK_bKXK5w
About Cint
Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insights companies. Cint's platform automates sample fieldwork and operations so that companies can gather insights faster, more cost-effectively and at scale. Cint also has the world's largest sample exchange that connects sample buyers to over 100 million engaged consumers across over 150 countries. More than 2,000 researchers, agencies and brands use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Barcelona, Tokyo and Sydney. (www.cint.com)
About Survey2Connect
Survey2Connect is a client feedback management software designed to help business and organizations extract actionable insights from their customers’ feedback on their experience, beyond only collecting data. Survey2Connect also won the Customer Experience Provider for the year. www.survey2connect.com
