Saudi Arabia Medical Bandages Market to Reach $213 Million by 2026: AMR

Increase in number of sport injuries in the country and upsurge in number of accident cases in the country drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market. Gauze bandage segment contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for medical bandages has been decreased owing to the decline in the surgeries and accidents during the corona virus pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market generated $136 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $213 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing key market players profile, key winning strategies, top impacting factors, top investment packet, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in number of sport injuries in the country, surge in geriatric population, and rise in number of accident cases in the country drive the growth of the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market. However, availability of advanced wound care products may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, better access to healthcare services and availability of improved healthcare infrastructure create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the corona virus pandemic, the demand for medical bandages has been decreased; however, the manufacturing activity has not been affected.

Various surgeries have been postponed by hospitals to minimize gathering of people in husband and reduce probability of corona virus infection. Moreover, the number of accidents has been decreased during the lockdown in Saudi Arabia.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Saudi Arabia medical bandages market based on product, application, and end user.



Based on product, the gauze bandage segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the adhesive bandage segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the surgical wounds segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than one-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the ulcers segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include The National Medical Products Co., Ltd., (Damad), Dukal Corporation, Dynarex Corporation., Medline Industries, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., NICHIBAN Co., Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, The 3M Company, Medtronic plc., and Cardinal Health.

