Emulate Wide Area Network Packet Impairments

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications, a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, has released a new enhancement to its popular Wide Area Network (WAN) Impairment Emulator. The emulator allows network engineers to reduce bandwidth, drop packets, add latency, and introduce other impairments into an Ethernet network. Impairment emulation allows users to test application performance such as Voice over IP (VoIP) or video streaming services under realistic network conditions. The emulators can operate on either 10 Gbps (optical) or 1 Gbps (electrical or optical) networks. Today GL has announced that they have upgraded their tool to easily automate the impairment generation process through the use of a scheduler.



“Users can introduce real-world impairments such as reduced throughput, delay, packet loss, packet duplication and packet reordering, and byte errors. Users can configure these parameters through a graphical user interface, from scripts using Python APIs, or now by uploading a simple CSV file (scheduler method)”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

GL's WAN Impairment Emulator is known as IPNetSim™ and is an optional module on GL’s best-selling PacketExpert™ 10GX platform. IPNetSim™ emulates a bidirectional WAN IP Link with a 10 Gbps or a 10/100/1000 Mbps full duplex link. For each direction, incoming traffic can be identified into separate user defined streams (up to 16 streams for 1 Gbps pipe and up to 4 streams for 10 Gbps pipe). For each stream, a separate set of impairments can be applied. This allows the user to modify certain streams of traffic while leaving other streams undisturbed.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/ethernet-tester-portable-hardware-platform-packetexpert-10gx.jpg ]

[See the product announcement newsletter:- https://www.gl.com/press-release/dynamic-ip-wan-impairments-using-scheduler-feature-press-release.html ]

The scheduler feature allows users to define a set of impairments as rows in a CSV file. Multiple rows can be added for different sets of impairments. Each set of impairments will operate for a certain time duration (as defined by the user) before cycling through the next set of impairments. This allows users to experiment with different impairment conditions in a systematic automated way. For example, if users want to throttle bandwidth down to 500 Mbps traffic for one day and then down to 100 Mbps the next day, it can be done through two rows in a CSV file.

About GL Communications,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.