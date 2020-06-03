Joyous Montessori Featured in Recent Interview
Vandana Semwal, the founder of Joyous Montessori, recently spoke in an interview with IdeamenschKELLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Vandana Semwal, the founder and owner of the Joyous Montessori Franchise, was featured in a one-on-one interview with Ideamensch. She shared why she started Joyous Montessori and how the school has grown from its initial stages to present day.
Providing children with early education based on the globally renowned Montessori philosophy, Joyous Montessori operates in Texas, with locations in Keller, Lewisville, and Fort Worth. Locations are independently owned and operated and have trained and certified staff members that are passionate about children.
In her interview, Vandana Semwal shared that the name for Joyous Montessori came from the idea that she wanted the name to be simple and she wanted it to signify happiness and positivity.
Mrs. Semwal also explained how she thinks employees are the backbone of any organization — and Joyous Montessori is no exception.
“Hire people with the right attitude as everything else can be taught,” said Mrs. Semwal.
“Take good care of the employees in tough times; with the COVID-19 situation the children’s attendance is down by 80% but we did not layoff any teachers.”
For more information, please visit joyousmontessori.com.
About Joyous Montessori
Joyous Montessori strives to motivate each child to explore his or her full potential with quality materials and curriculum as well as an extensive enrichment program that addresses the children's emotional, physical, and social needs. The organization envisions growing and expanding to partner with like-minded families and professionals who are passionate about children and love to make a difference in their lives through wholesome education.
