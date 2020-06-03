Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced today that it will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10, 2020.



John Haley, Willis Towers Watson’s chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the conference at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time on June 10, 2020.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com . Additionally, a replay of the conference presentation will be available online shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

