Pandemic Recognition Program Individually Celebrates Everyday Heroes

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Base Group is introducing the “St. James Pandemic Recognition Program” for front line personnel: professionals, employees and volunteers. Elegant commemorative certificates have been created to help political, institutional, business and faith leaders celebrate front line personnel individually and with a tangible keepsake.



These include a selection of gold foil printable certificates, holders and frames. They can help contribute to the emotional well-being of individuals working at high risk and under intense pressure by recognizing, appreciating and celebrating them in a very tangible and memorable way.

JP Cayer President says: “Public announcements recognizing the contribution of everyday heroes are important, however a personalized certificate memorializes the individual’s contribution in a deeply emotional way.”

The certificates can be supplied either as ready-to-print or printed, presentation ready.

About Us: A Canadian company, First Base Group was founded in 1986 and is privately owned. Its two main divisions are St. James Paper Company and DAC Ergonomics which are primarily sold through resellers of Office Products in Canada and the US. DAC products are also sold in 14 countries from its Taiwan operation. Our mission is to improve the emotional and physical well-being of individuals at their work or home office by providing cost effective and practical solutions.

