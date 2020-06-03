Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
American Supply Association hosting COVID-19 recovery webinar on June 3

/EIN News/ -- Itasca, Illinois, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Supply Association, whose members are wholesaler-distributors, manufacturers and manufacturers’ reps doing business in the plumbing, heating, cooling, pipe, and industrial, pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) industry, is hosting a COVID-19 recovery webinar today.

The webinar is hosted by industrial supply chain expert Tim Underhill and will have a distinct focus on the PVF, industrial and commercial parts of the supply chain.

“When businesses start to come back, many customers are going to focus on ways to cut costs to beef up profits,” Underhill notes. “Suppliers, and price, are going to be a major focus. Distributors and manufacturers need to be able to show savings based on total cost, not price. The key is to get salespeople and sales organizations to understand this need and what’s in it for them.”

Today’s free webinar takes place at 2 p.m. (Eastern), 1 p.m. (Central).

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3dc1YYA

Merrill Drew
American Supply Association
630-467-0000  ext 203
mdrew@asa.net

