Middlesex Water Employee Donations Support Coronavirus Relief

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), has announced that through its COVID-19 relief efforts, to date, the Company and its employees have contributed over $61,000 to fourteen separate organizations in New Jersey and Delaware. The donations from employees have been in the form of cash or equivalent cash for donated back vacation days and have been matched two-for-one by Middlesex Water and Tidewater Utilities, Inc., its largest Delaware subsidiary.



“As protectors of public health, safety and economic stability, we’re committed to supporting the health and well-being of the communities we serve. In addition to providing reliable utility services to help our customers cope during this crisis, we’re pleased to be able help equip first responders with personal protective equipment and assist food banks in replenishing their supplies at a time where COVID-19 lockdowns have caused unprecedented challenges for so many,” said Middlesex Water Chairman, President and CEO Dennis W. Doll. “We worked with local officials in our retail service areas in New Jersey and Delaware to identify urgent local community needs and our employees were quick to respond. We are inspired by, and ever grateful to, all those working on the front lines and to all essential employees helping America’s families manage through this pandemic,” added Doll.

New Jersey organizations that have received contributions from the Middlesex relief effort include - Feeding Middlesex County, JFK Foundation, Perth Amboy COVID-19 Help, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Middlesex County, Carteret Business Partnership, Metuchen Downtown Alliance, Vincentown United Methodist Church Food Pantry, We Feed Woodbridge, St. Mary’s Food Pantry and First Presbyterian Church, both in the City of South Amboy. Delaware recipients include Kent Ecumenical Food and Crisis Fund, Sussex County Police Chiefs Association, Nanticoke Senior Center - Food Fund and Seaford Community Food Closet.

In mid-March, to lessen the impact on its customers struggling with economic uncertainties posed by COVID-19, the Company suspended shutoffs of water service for non-payment and restored service to those who had been previously shut off for non-payment. Throughout the pandemic, the Company has continued to provide uninterrupted water and wastewater services necessary for public health protection with essential employees employing all mandated protective measures while continuing to operate treatment plants, make necessary repairs and ensure water quality.

To help support the local economy and maintain jobs in its service territories, Middlesex Water had previously announced it was continuing critical construction projects most needed to support system reliability and resiliency. In addition, during the pandemic, the Company continues to add to its workforce, where necessary, adding talented employees to support customer’s needs.

About Middlesex Water Company

Organized in 1897, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services primarily in New Jersey and Delaware through various subsidiary companies.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

(732) 638-7549

bsohler@middlesexwater.com