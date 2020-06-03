Security Innovation makes Security Awareness Training content free to the public

Courses include phishing, email security, malware, and data protection to foster safe computing habits

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, is making a subset of its security training content available on its community site . This comes on the heels of the company releasing its InstaFriends cyber range on the site which seeks to make security more approachable and less intimidating.



“We’re in a world of heightened security concerns with so many people working from home and cyber-attacks on the rise,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “This content, and the community site are intended to make high quality training assets available to everyone.”

To complement the short but hard hitting courses , there are 2-minute videos ideal for those who want baseline or refresher training. Choose from among 35 free training assets with topics such as:

Data Privacy

Email, Mobile, and Password Security

PCI and GDPR Compliance

Phishing, Whaling and W2 Phishing

Social Engineering Awareness

Malware and Ransomware prevention

Internet of Things (IoT) security

“Insecure end user computing continues to plague the industry and put sensitive enterprise data at risk,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Product Management & Marketing at Security Innovation. “This highly engaging content make it easy for learners to understand the current threatscape and make behavior changes to reduce their exposure.”

In addition to security awareness training, Security Innovation offers an expansive computer-based training library that goes beyond coding to ensure all stakeholders involved with the building and operating of software applications and systems can reduce risk. Additionally, its unique software-focused CMD+CTRL cyber range features authentic environments for the most engaging and effective way to hone real world skills.

