Global Paper Straw Market to Grow at 20% CAGR During 2019 and 2025: Facts & Factors

Paper Straw Market Size

Global paper straw market was valued over USD 580 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach a CAGR of over 20% between 2019 and 2025.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has published a new report titled “Paper Straw Market By Material Type(Virgin paper and Recycled paper), By Product Type (Printed and Non-printed), By Straw Length(<5.75 inches, 5.75-7.75 inches, 7.75-8.5 inches, 8.5-10.5 inches, and >10.5 inches), By Straw Diameter(<0.15 inches, 0.15 – 0.196 inches, 0.196 – 0.25 inches, 0.25 – 0.4 inches, and >0.4 inches), By End-Use Application(Foodservice, Institutional, and Household) and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025”.

According to the report, the global paper straw market was valued over USD 580 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach a CAGR of over 20% between 2019 and 2025.

Increased application of the food straw in the end-use industries is the major factor driving the global market. Increasing consumer preference toward eco-friendly products and rising government obligations toward reducing plastic usage are other factors fuelling the growth of the paper straw market.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-paper-straw-market-by-material-typevirgin-paper

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global paper straw market include Transcend Packaging Ltd., Footprint, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., Hoffmaster Group, Inc. Huhtamaki Oyj, Fuling Global Inc., among others.

In terms of both value and volume virgin paper expects to hold a major share during the forecast period

In the material type category, virgin paper anticipates dominating the market owing to its beneficial characteristics. Virgin paper straws are of high quality as they have a high absorption rate and are reliable and strong. This avoids wastage of straws for single usage, hence preferred more by the manufacturers and consumers.

Non-printed paper straws anticipate dominating the product type segment

Preference for non-printed paper straws is more since it avoids the ingestion of any harmful chemicals in the form of inks or dyes. The paper straws are manufactured using food-grade paper.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-paper-straw-market-by-material-typevirgin-paper

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Among the end-use applications, food service segment anticipates to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The foodservice segment is growing at a rapid rate in most of the regions. Increasing industrialization and increasing disposable income are some of the factors triggering the growth of the foodservice segment. Thus, market players offering food services are looking out for products that are eco-friendly and sustainable. The demand for paper straws is increasing in the foodservice sector owing to growing awareness regarding the ban of plastic products.

The paper straw market expects to witness the highest CAGR in Europe

The region has witnessed an increased demand for paper straws in the last few years. The major countries that contribute to the European paper straw market are the United Kingdom and Germany. The key factor that supports the paper straw market is a rapidly growing food service business. Other factors that have aided in the market demand are environmental issues and government protocols for plastic restrictions.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-paper-straw-market-by-material-typevirgin-paper

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The report on the global paper straw market is segmented into:

Global Paper Straw Market: By Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Virgin paper

Recycled paper

Global Paper Straw Market: By Product TypeSegmentation Analysis

Printed

Non-printed

Global Paper Straw Market: By Straw LengthSegmentation Analysis

<5.75 inches

5.75-7.75 inches

7.75-8.5 inches

8.5-10.5 inches

>10.5 inches

Global Paper Straw Market: By Straw Diameter Segmentation Analysis

<0.15 inches

0.15 – 0.196 inches

0.196 – 0.25 inches

0.25 – 0.4 inches

>0.4 inches

Global Paper Straw Market: By End-Use ApplicationSegmentation Analysis

Foodservice

Institutional

Household

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com