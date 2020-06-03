Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Announces New CEO Rich Thomas

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. (OTC: GRCU) (“The Company” or “Green Cures”) has appointed Rich Thomas as the new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Thomas was serving as Director of New Business Development for Green Cures. Joe Tragessor, former CEO, will remain a Green Cures consultant and advisor.



Thomas brings a wealth of experience in designing, developing, distributing and selling thriving lifestyle brands with creative sales, distribution and strategic partnership strategies. Thomas has a background in finance, founded alcoholic spirits company Jewel Lines Products, and served as Product Manager for Monster Cable Products Inc. where he helped develop and launch the Beats By Dre. product line.



“I believe in the revolutionary potential of green-products to help individuals thrive,” said Thomas, “I’m thrilled at this opportunity to innovate and transform a new global market with deep and meaningful brand experiences.”



Thomas will bring a new culture and vision to Green Cures leadership. He will also oversee new growth opportunities through product design, manufacturing, wholesaling and distribution investments.



"These days anyone can go out and sell new hemp and CBD products," says Thomas, "but Green Cures has an opportunity to transform the CBD space with radically exciting new brands that cure and inspire."



Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information visit: http://www.greencurescorp.com



