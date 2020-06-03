Cinedigm Network Expands Distribution of The Bob Ross Channel To Now Include Roku

Cinedigm Continues To Expand Its Channel Portfolio For Free Ad-Supported Television Services

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced the launch of The Bob Ross Channel on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), an ad-supported, live and on-demand streaming platform. This marks the fourth domestic OTT platform to distribute the channel to their viewers, proving the resurgent popularity and strong interest across a broad range of demographics in Bob Ross’ original public television series.



The Bob Ross Channel showcases memorable moments and incredible paintings from the series, featuring approximately 380 classic episodes and delivering hours of quality entertainment that is enjoyable for the whole family. As part of Cinedigm’s agreement with Bob Ross, Inc., Cinedigm will also produce and distribute special messages of support for public television on the channel, as well as spots highlighting official Bob Ross painting products, and Bob Ross Certified Instructors.

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

"The Bob Ross Channel has quickly become one of our most viewed digital networks," said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s President of Digital Networks. “Our goal is to distribute our channels as widely as possible in formats that serve the needs of our viewers, being a part of Roku will allow this channel to reach a large base of digitally-savvy Bob Ross fans.”

For 31 seasons, beloved painter, art instructor, and TV host Bob Ross captivated millions of viewers around the globe with his EMMY-winning hit series The Joy of Painting. The show first ran on public television stations in the United States, from 1983 to 1994, and has continued to broadcast on more than 150 public TV channels and on Create TV. Distributed by APT Worldwide, Ross’ programs are also available in many countries ranging from the UK to Thailand, on airline flights and other platforms.

Though Ross passed away in 1995, his legacy lives on as the series continues to enthrall and inspire new generations of viewers — amassing a combined total of more than 5.5 million social media followers, as well as 5.6 million unique views on Twitch, nearly one million hours of The Joy of Painting consumed on Hulu, and an hour-long YouTube special that attracted over 2.5 million viewers.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

ABOUT BOB ROSS, INC.

Bob Ross Incorporated was formed in 1982 by Annette and Walt Kowalski, and Bob Ross and his wife Jane. Together they changed the face of how-to programming on public television and turned the Joy of Painting into a mainstream phenomenon supported by a unique line of Bob Ross painting products, certified instructors and whimsical collectibles for painters and non-painters alike. BRI continues today uninterrupted and as strong an organization as ever, with just a dozen devoted employees. For more information, visit http://www.bobross.com .