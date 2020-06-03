Infragistics Delivers Innovative New Features in Infragistics Ultimate 20.1 UX/UI Toolkit Release

Streamlines App Creation and Speeds Modernization with Enhanced Design-to-Code Solution, New Enterprise Components for Angular, React and Web Components, and Support for .NET Core 3.1

Infragistics Ultimate 20.1 delivers enhancements in three key areas:

Streamlining app creation from design to code with the newly redesigned Indigo.Design

Innovating on the platforms for modern web that matter most to developers with new and enhanced components, controls and features for Angular, React and Web Components. Also included is support for .NET Core 3.1 for Windows Forms, WPF, and ASP.NET Core

Upgrading and enhancing components for mobile app development in Xamarin

“Infragistics continues to innovate and push the limit of what is possible for web and mobile,” says Jason Beres, Senior Vice President of Developer Tools. “With our Infragistics Ultimate 20.1 release, we are enabling organizations to streamline app creation, standardize their UX and UI toolkits for desktop, web and mobile, and provide designers and developers with the only complete UX/UI toolkit and design-to-code solution.”

Streamlining App Creation with Indigo.Design

With Infragistics Ultimate 20.1, the company has completely re-designed its Indigo.Design platform, enhancing the product with integrated prototyping, usability testing and code-generation capabilities. This enables developers and designers to collaborate, rapidly build prototypes published from familiar design apps, such as Sketch, and conduct unmoderated usability testing and analysis, particularly valuable during times of social distancing. In addition, Indigo.Design generates usable code for Angular projects—making it the first complete design-to-code solution in the industry.

Delivering Innovation on the Platforms That Matter Most to Web Developers

Infragistics Ultimate continues to push the limits of web development with exclusive new features and controls. Within the Ignite UI toolsets, two innovative features stand out: Dock Manager and Grid Keyboard Navigation.

Dock Manager

The only layout management component of its kind commercially available, Dock Manager enables developers to manage complex web layouts. Developers can split layouts into smaller, easier to manage panes and they can more easily build multi-window, multi-screen apps—offering a complete windowing experience, just like the desktop, but on the web. This component is available within the Ignite UI Angular, React and Web Components UI toolkits.

Grid Keyboard Navigation

Grid Keyboard Navigation improves usability and accessibility by making it easier for users to navigate web pages using only a keyboard, by reducing the number of tab stops and exposing new keyboard shortcuts. It is fully compliant with the Accessible Rich Internet Application (ARIA) Suite, an industry standard approach that defines how to make Web content and Web applications more accessible to people with disabilities.

Usability and accessibility are major concerns for many enterprises and government agencies that must comply with regulations. Grid Keyboard Navigation makes it easier for developers to improve usability and ensure accessibility for all users, regardless of how they are navigating pages. This component is available within the Angular UI Toolkit.

Angular Component Updates and Additions

In addition to the Dock Manager and Grid Keyboard Navigation, Infragistics Ultimate 20.1 also includes new and enhanced features to improve data management, customization, and theming in Angular. With the new Data Analysis Sample, Master Detail-Style Visualization, enhanced Carousel component, Excel-Style Filtering and Advanced Filtering, it is now easier for developers to create applications that work with data, visualize it with one click, and yet keep everything customizable and attractive.

React and Web Components Updates and Additions

For web developers working in React or Web Components, this release also includes major enhancements to the grid components, including Column Summaries, Column Pinning, Column Chooser, Filtering UI, and Grid Toolbar. Collectively these new features enable developers to create data grids that are more interactive and easier to use, making complex data sets easier for users to access and manipulate. As a result, the React and Web Components data grids are not only fast but provide even higher-level performance and support for enterprise applications.

.NET Core 3.1 Compliance

For web developers working with WPF and Windows Forms, these Ultimate UI component libraries are now .NET Core 3.1-compliant, ensuring that their desktop applications will work without disruption.



Xamarin Components Updates and Additions

For mobile developers working with Xamarin, Infragistics Ultimate 20.1 includes several enhancements that make it easier to rapidly create mobile applications that enable users to manipulate and work with data. The data grid now includes Column Summaries and Column Pinning, and chart components include Callout Layer, Crosshairs Layer, Final Value Layer, Highlight Layer, Tooltip Layer, and Axis Annotation.

Availability

Infragistics Ultimate 20.1 is available now. Download a Free Trial or learn more at our launch blog.

Webinar

Infragistics will host the free webinar “What's New in Infragistics Ultimate 20.1” on June 9 at 11:00 a.m. EST. Learn how to create beautiful web, desktop, and mobile experiences faster than ever with presenters Jason Beres, Senior Vice President of Developer Tools; Brian Lagunas, Senior Product Owner/Developer Relations; Konstantin Dinev, Director of Product Development; and George Abraham, Indigo.Design Product Manager / UX Architect. To register, visit Infragistics.

About Infragistics

Infragistics is a worldwide leader in providing tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, provide insights, and foster collaboration within organizations. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Infragistics enterprise mobility solutions—Reveal and SharePlus—give business users the latest advancements in self-service business intelligence and collaboration software.

