CarGurus Announces 2020 Best Used Car Awards

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading online automotive marketplace, today announced the winners of its fourth annual Best Used Car Awards. The 2020 awards identify the best recent-year used models across ten body style categories based on the company's analysis of long-term projected value retention, driver satisfaction, expert reviews, and both model popularity and availability.



“CarGurus’ Best Used Car Awards are intended to help shoppers as they search for a used vehicle, and we hope that these awards provide an extra level of trust during their shopping process,” said Matt Smith, Senior Editor at CarGurus. “Each of this year’s winners and finalists are popular vehicles that have been well-reviewed among experts and drivers, and are also projected to have strong value retention. This especially holds true for our inaugural Editor’s Choice winner – the 2016-2020 Kia Sorento, a vehicle that earned this accolade through strong scores across each criterion CarGurus uses in our assessment.”

This year’s winners and finalists are listed in order for each body style category, and for those that would like to learn more about using their award in promotional and marketing material, please reach out to the CarGurus PR team at PR@CarGurus.com .

Editor’s Choice:

2016-2020 Kia Sorento

Midsize Crossover

1. 2016-2020 Kia Sorento

2. 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

3. 2014-2018 Toyota Highlander

Luxury Crossover

1. 2016-2020 Volvo XC90

2. 2016-2020 Lexus RX 350

3. 2015-2020 Lexus NX Hybrid

Small Crossover

1. 2012-2016 Honda CR-V

2. 2014-2020 Jeep Cherokee

3. 2016-2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Sports Car

1. 2014-2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2. 2015-2020 Ford Mustang

3. 2016-2020 BMW M2

Full Size Pickup Truck

1. 2015-2020 Ford F-150

2. 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

3. 2014-2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Midsize Pickup Truck

1. 2016-2020 Toyota Tacoma

2. 2015-2021 Chevrolet Colorado

3. 2015-2021 GMC Canyon

Minivan

1. 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey

2. 2011-2020 Toyota Sienna

3. 2014-2020 Kia Sedona

Luxury Sedan/Hatchback

1. 2011-2018 Volvo S60

2. 2013-2020 Lexus IS 350

3. 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan/Hatchback

1. 2011-2020 Dodge Charger

2. 2016-2020 Honda Civic

3. 2013-2017 Honda Accord

SUV

1. 2011-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2. 2011-2020 Toyota 4Runner

3. 2011-2020 Dodge Durango

Best Used Car Awards Methodology

CarGurus Used Car Awards nominees were selected from late-model cars originally available for sale in the United States. Vehicle generations that include the 2016 model year were considered in their entirety when evaluating nominees, so long as the generation did not stretch back further than 10 years. Nominees were evaluated on criteria including CarGurus user reviews, professional test drive reviews, popularity, availability, and CarGurus’ projected 12-year value retention. The model with the highest overall score was determined to be the winner for each category. The “Editor’s Choice” was determined by a combination of the vehicles with the highest scores across each category and the CarGurus editorial team’s overall conclusion based on the spirit of the awards.

About CarGurus

Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q1 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com , Autotrader.com , Cars.com, TrueCar.com )). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com . CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

