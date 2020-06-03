Unified Office Awarded 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

/EIN News/ -- Total Connect NowSM Helps Customers Across a Variety of Vertical Markets Survive and Thrive in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nashua, NH, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Unified Office, Inc ., a leading managed services provider offering reliable, hybrid, cloud-based virtual communications services and business analytics , announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named their Total Connect NowSM (TCNSM) service a 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner. The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. The products and services from winners of the 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces. This is of particular relevance right now given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to receive this award from TMCnet,” said Ray Pasquale, Founder and CEO of Unified Office. “I started Unified Office eight years ago because I saw a shift in work habits with companies becoming increasingly virtual. We wanted to make geographic location irrelevant. To accomplish this, we first had to make Voice over the Internet (VoIP) work reliably without the need for expensive legacy techniques like T1 phone circuits. Once we had accomplished this, we made VoIP go to work for businesses of all sizes, very often improving their top and bottom line results. The good news is that we are having great success in keeping our customers’ businesses up and running during the COVID 19 crisis.”

For example, Unified Office is assisting many Domino’s franchisees in implementing contactless delivery. Once Domino’s customers arrive for order pickup at one of their restaurants, they simply call or message the store selecting an option and TCNSM will notify the team members that their customers are outside and ready for pickup. Domino’s franchisees are already using Unified Office’s real-time data behavioral analytics and other services to improve their customer order capture and customer service, particularly during peak ordering periods. These features can also be utilized by many of our other customers such as dentists and other health care providers.

Unified Office’s integrations with leading CRMs in the healthcare industry enable staff at hospitals, nursing homes and medical and dental practices to take their offices home with them, while never missing a call. This enables them to keep all customer records intact with each call transfer (i.e. no need for customers to keep repeating their information over the phone).

Unified Office is helping all of its customers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic by:

Allowing appointments to be made and orders to be placed remotely as employees practice "social distancing", while keeping businesses running and enabling team members to stay employed.

Providing automated notifications, appointment confirmations and scheduling so they never miss a call/business opportunity.

Providing a drag and drop canvas so employees can easily customize and prioritize their own workflows, forwarding calls and messages to a variety of people and locations based on their own pre-determined set of conditions.

Enabling their employees to easily change voice messaging on the fly.

Routing inbound calls to another regional store or office location(s) to cover for a closed store/office from an adjacent store/office.

Fully integrating with leading CRM software in a variety of vertical markets.

Providing a web-based operations management portal to manage and configure all services, monitor sensor activity, monitor customer service activity, change voice messaging, etc.

Providing business continuity, proactive network monitoring, and all of the above services in the context of a managed service so customers can focus on their business.

“The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. Unified Office has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its Total Connect NowSM service,” stated Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. “Congratulations to the entire team at Unified Office for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking,” Tehrani added.

Unified Office provides a business communications service custom tailored to the needs of various market verticals (for e.g., Restaurants, Hospitality, Automotive Dealerships, Dental Practices, Law firms, and many others). Unified Office puts the tools of real-time data analytics and vertical market software integrations into the hands of employees on any device, anywhere with full access to a console containing customer/patient history, billing, etc. -- perfect for today’s social distancing, but greatly enhancing productivity, customer service and customer experience, on any device, anytime and from any location.

The 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine’s online news portal.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based, hybrid cloud, managed, Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office’s Total Connect NowSM service architecture was purpose-built to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office’s unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol™ (HQRP™) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity “shadowing” to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite™ and IoT service platform provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and business owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com .

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com .

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet

Unified Office Contact:

Cathy Clarke

CNC Associates

Tel.: 617-527-2089

Email: cathyc@cncassocs.com