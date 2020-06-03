Spring Bank Advances IV SB 11285 Clinical Program

/EIN News/ -- - Safety Review Committee for IV SB 11285 Phase 1a/1b trial recommends dose escalation to next planned monotherapy dose level and initiation of first co-administration dose level with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq®)

- Clinical Poster for IV SB 11285 Phase 1a/1b trial presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual Annual Meeting

HOPKINTON, Mass., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that its Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of the company’s intravenously (IV)-administered STING agonist, SB 11285, continues to advance to an escalated monotherapy dosing level and the first cohort in which patients in the trial will receive the co-administration of the IV STING agonist and a checkpoint inhibitor. This Phase 1a/1b trial has been able to progress on track even in the midst of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SB 11285 is currently being evaluated as an IV-administered monotherapy in a Phase 1a/1b multicenter, dose escalation clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. The Safety Review Committee for this clinical trial has recommended dose escalation to monotherapy dose level 3 and concurrent opening and dosing of combination dose level 1 with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq®). To date, no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) or drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs) have been observed.

“We are excited the Safety Review Committee for our IV SB 11285 Phase 1a/1b trial has recommended dose escalation to the next planned monotherapy dose level 3 and opening of concurrent combination dose level 1 with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor Tecentriq,” said Atif Abbas, M.D., Vice President, Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development at Spring Bank. Dr. Abbas continued, “We are quite appreciative of the efforts displayed by one of our principal investigators to continue the conduct of our trial despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, we are thankful to Dr. Filip Janku of the MD Anderson Cancer Center for his insightful description of our ongoing Phase 1a/1b trial at the recently-concluded ASCO meeting.”

Dr. Filip Janku, Associate Professor at MD Anderson Cancer Center, presented a “trial in progress” poster (#226) at the ASCO Virtual Annual Meeting. This poster, which is available on the Publications page of Spring Bank’s website, outlines the IV SB 11285 STING agonist mechanism of action, SB 11285 in vivo data and trial design for the Phase 1a/1b ongoing trial.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company is developing its STING product portfolio with its lead clinical product candidate, SB 11285, an intravenously-administered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers, its STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of a broad range of inflammatory diseases and its STING agonist ADC program for potential oncology applications. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com.

