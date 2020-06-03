Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,234 in the last 365 days.

Synchronoss Technologies to host Virtual Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, June 25, 2020 beginning at 8 a.m. (EDT) and concluding at 1 p.m. (EDT). The company’s investor day presentation by senior management will include details on:

  • The company’s growth strategy
  • The company’s platforms and products, their value proposition for customers, as well as product demonstrations
  • The company’s sales and go-to-market approach
  • Service delivery and innovation
  • Capital strategy and financial outlook.

To pre-register for the event, please visit https://synchronoss.com/investor-day-2020/

For more information, contact Synchronoss Investor Relations at investor@synchronoss.com.

The live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.synchronoss.com. Presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available after the event concludes at www.synchronoss.com.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Investors:
Joe Crivelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 908-566-3131
Investor@synchronoss.com

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Synchronoss Technologies to host Virtual Investor Day

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.