Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentation, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference:   Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date:   Thursday June 11, 2020  
Presentation:   2:10 – 2:50 PM - Eastern Time
Location:    Virtual Meeting  
Speakers:   John Morici, CFO  
    Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
    Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
         
Conference:   Nasdaq 42nd London Investor Conference 
Date:   Wednesday June 17, 2020
Presentation:   1:00 – 1:50 PM – BST  
Location   Virtual Meeting  
Speakers:    John Morici, CFO  
    Shirley Stacy VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
    Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 8 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Investor Relations Contact   Press Contact
Madelyn Homick   Shannon Mangum Henderson
Align Technology, Inc.   Ethos Communication, Inc.
(408) 470-1180    (678) 261-7803
mhomick@aligntech.com   align@ethoscommunication.com

Primary Logo

