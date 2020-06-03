Daytime Lane Closures on Route 6 and I-295

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced lane closures on sections of Route 6 and I-295 to improve the visibility of temporary lane striping in bridge construction zones. The closures are scheduled to take place Friday, December 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lane closures on both directions of Route 6 will take place between the Hartford Avenue exit and the Glenbridge Avenue overpass in Providence. During the closures, only one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Route 6.

Lane closures will affect I-295 North only, from the Phenix Avenue overpass in Cranston to Exit 7 (Scituate Avenue/R.I. Resource Recovery) in Johnston. At least one lane of travel will remain open.

RIDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes during this work. Travel delays are likely.

The rehabilitation of bridges on Route 6 and I-295 are made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.