Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,229 in the last 365 days.

Daytime Lane Closures on Route 6 and I-295

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced lane closures on sections of Route 6 and I-295 to improve the visibility of temporary lane striping in bridge construction zones. The closures are scheduled to take place Friday, December 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lane closures on both directions of Route 6 will take place between the Hartford Avenue exit and the Glenbridge Avenue overpass in Providence. During the closures, only one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction on Route 6.

Lane closures will affect I-295 North only, from the Phenix Avenue overpass in Cranston to Exit 7 (Scituate Avenue/R.I. Resource Recovery) in Johnston. At least one lane of travel will remain open.

RIDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes during this work. Travel delays are likely.

The rehabilitation of bridges on Route 6 and I-295 are made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

You just read:

Daytime Lane Closures on Route 6 and I-295

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.