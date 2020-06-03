Inter outpace Juve in Serie A Lockdown POWA Rankings

Serie A Lockdown POWA Rankings

Serie A teams who have grown the most (as % of audience and engagement) on all digital platforms during Covid-19 lockdown

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataPOWA Ltd has today released a list of the Serie A teams as ranked by POWA index score during the global lockdown. Analysis of multiple datasets across digital platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Google, Bing & Baidu reveal which teams are leveraging digital and mobile most effectively during the unprecedented pause in sport.

Italy was the first European epi-centre of the pandemic and one of the hardest hit countries, and there’s been uncertainty whether or not Serie A 2019/20 would be completed, however the Copa Italia semi-finals will herald the return of empty stadia soccer on 17th June with Serie A resuming 3 days later.

Inter Milan top the Serie A Lockdown POWA rankings, they are currently 3rd in the league and in the last 16 of the Europa League, but the Nerazzurri fans aren’t happy with their team and under pressure manager Antonio Conte is looking to overhaul the squad. Mauro Icardi is the first summer casualty with PSG completing a £54million deal for the on-loan hitman.

2nd in the list is Juventus, who have not been at their best but still lead Serie A. It has been a tough season, with Cristiano Ronaldo dragging them towards what would be a ninth consecutive Scudetto. The ‘Old Lady’ have had the most high-profile coronavirus cases, with Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani all infected.

AC Milan are struggling in Serie A, but make 3rd place in the rankings. Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January, giving the whole club a boost, has been injured in training and is the subject of lots of social media speculation. Milan director Paolo Maldini and his son, midfielder Daniel, have both had the virus.

4th place Lazio are just one point behind Juve in Serie A, unbeaten in the league since September and are the form team. 27-goal striker Ciro Immobile is enjoying his best ever season, and the Biancocelesti could be the team to end Juve’s run of titles.

DataPOWA C.E.O. Michael Flynn said: “Lazio’s fans are full of anticipation of what could be a first Scudetto in 20 years, and the conversations are all taking place online. Inter’s fans were hoping this could be their season, and they aren’t happy with the application of the team, and the standard of some of the recent purchases, and the ongoing debate of how they overhaul Juve has been enough to top the Lockdown POWA Rankings.”

Serie A and other top global league lockdown rankings are available ‘free to view’ on POWA index here.