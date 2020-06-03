Global Atomic Ramps Up Its Investor Relations Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”; TSX: GLO; Frankfurt: G12; OTCQX: GLATF) today announced the appointment of Mr. Bob Tait as Vice-President Investor Relations effective June 1, 2020.



Mr. Tait brings 30 years of experience in developing robust investor relations programs and working closely with executives at several public companies listed on the TSX, NYSE and JSE stock exchanges, including three relevant mining companies Eldorado Gold, First Uranium and IAMGOLD. He worked at Eldorado Gold while they were opening up mining projects in Turkey. First Uranium mined gold and uranium deposits in South Africa and IAMGOLD’s largest producing mine is in Burkina Faso, near the border it shares with Niger, where Global Atomic is developing its Dasa uranium mining project.

Bob has on site working knowledge of development projects and mining operations as well as extensive knowledge of the capital markets where he has built solid relationships. In addition, he strengthens the Company’s competency in corporate governance and disclosure practices drawing from his 16 years on the OSC’s Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee and his award-winning record of producing quality disclosure documents at several major Canadian public companies, particularly retailer Canadian Tire and the former Abitibi-Price. Bob has strong leadership experience in the management of his IR teams, in coaching executives with regard to their interaction with investors, chairing the Board of his professional association and decades of mentoring colleagues seeking guidance in the IR profession.

Bob will report directly to Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Global Atomic. “As we complete the Dasa Project Feasibility Study, Bob will help us bring our investment proposition to the attention of investors,” said Mr. Roman. “Bob is an excellent communicator who will help us maintain and expand relationships with investment research analysts, our existing shareholders and new investors.”

Mr. Roman also announced that, “Executive Vice President, Merlin Marr-Johnson has recently left the Company to pursue his ongoing interest in Salazar Resources Limited. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the rest of the management team, I thank Merlin for his valued contribution to Global Atomic and wish him well in all his future endeavours.”

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com), is a TSX listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high grade Dasa Project. The Dasa deposit was discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration and is currently undergoing feasibility studies and an EIS prior to applying for a Mining Permit in Q4, 2020.

Global Atomics’ Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) Joint Venture, which operates a new, state of the art processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The Plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa”) listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA’), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 50% of the European EAFD market, with facilities located throughout Europe and Asia.

Key contacts:

Stephen G. Roman

Chairman, President and CEO

Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949

Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com Bob Tait

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (416) 558-3858

Email: bt@globalatomiccorp.com

