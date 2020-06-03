Riverchase Estates Releases New Horse-Friendly Section With 2+ Acre Lots

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, S.C., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverchase Estates , the highly popular acreage homesite community, located just south of Charlotte, announces the release of a limited selection of brand-new 2+ acre lots.

“These are the largest lots to date that we have released at Riverchase Estates,” says Mike Sabik, Division President. “If you’ve been searching for a homesite that provides wooded views, plenty of privacy and the space to live life to the fullest, now is the time to schedule an appointment and come experience everything that Riverchase Estates has to offer.”



These newly released lots span in size over 2+ acres, as well as allow the opportunity for homeowners to keep up to two horses, fencing and stables on their personal homesites.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the equestrian community into Riverchase Estates,” says Sabik. “New homes with extensive acreage to keep horses, combined with horse-friendly neighborhood regulations, is favorable in the Lancaster area. We believe buyers that desire more space for themselves will gladly take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

Riverchase Estates spans more than 2,000 acres along the shores of the Catawba River, offering wooded homesites and impressive custom homes. A 500-acre nature preserve with shaded trails connects the community’s river frontage to the neighborhood’s homes and the $4.5 million amenity center complex. Complete with a resort-style pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and amphitheater, Riverchase Estates is a community unlike any other in the area.

Located in one of the most desirable and rapidly evolving areas in the southeast, Riverchase Estates provides easy access to major employers, a variety of recreational opportunities, extensive shopping and dining destinations and excellent educational opportunities. With acreage lots from $69,900, low taxes and no timeline to build, this is the perfect opportunity to secure the perfect lot to build the home of your dreams.

To learn more about the newly released homesites at this incredible community, call 844.566.4300 ext. 677 or visit www.RiverchaseEstates.com . To accommodate buyers during this time, the Riverchase Estates information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local safety guidelines.

About Riverchase Estates

Thoughtfully developed with care to preserve the tranquility and splendor of the wooded surroundings, Riverchase Estates, a 1,200 lot community, provides the essential elements for traditional estate living in a picturesque natural environment. Built on a foundation of excellence, Riverchase Estates is a member of the LGI Homes, Inc. family, an award-winning company recognized as one of the fastest growing land developers and homebuilders in the nation. For more information about Riverchase Estates please visit www.RiverchaseEstates.com .

