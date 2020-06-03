Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,126 in the last 365 days.

PR reiterates greater cooperation with Italy

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 3 - President João Lourenço Tuesday in Luanda reiterated the need for strengthened relations of friendship and cooperation between Angola and Italy. ,

 

In a message of congratulation on the occasion of Italy’s national day, on Tuesday, Angolan President saluted the government and people of the European nation, reiterating the need for strengthened relations to the benefit of both countries.

In his message, the President speaks of “relations that contribute to the deepening of the conquests, at all levels, attained by Italy, and to the progress and development of Angola.”

President João Lourenço highlighted the gigantic effort made by the Italian government in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

He also praised the Italian authorities for the "great successes" attained, to date, as a result of the biosafety measures adopted and the technical competence showed by the professionals from various areas that intervened in the control of the propagation and treatment of the disease.

Angola and Italy established diplomatic relations in June 1976, five months after the former Portuguese colony won independence, in November 1975.

It is Italy’s third trade partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with cooperation accords and protocols in various spheres.

A reciprocal short term visa exemption deal on diplomatic and service passports has been in force since July 2013.

,

You just read:

PR reiterates greater cooperation with Italy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.