PR reiterates greater cooperation with Italy

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 3 - President João Lourenço Tuesday in Luanda reiterated the need for strengthened relations of friendship and cooperation between Angola and Italy. ,

In a message of congratulation on the occasion of Italy’s national day, on Tuesday, Angolan President saluted the government and people of the European nation, reiterating the need for strengthened relations to the benefit of both countries.

In his message, the President speaks of “relations that contribute to the deepening of the conquests, at all levels, attained by Italy, and to the progress and development of Angola.”

President João Lourenço highlighted the gigantic effort made by the Italian government in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

He also praised the Italian authorities for the "great successes" attained, to date, as a result of the biosafety measures adopted and the technical competence showed by the professionals from various areas that intervened in the control of the propagation and treatment of the disease.

Angola and Italy established diplomatic relations in June 1976, five months after the former Portuguese colony won independence, in November 1975.

It is Italy’s third trade partner in sub-Saharan Africa, with cooperation accords and protocols in various spheres.

A reciprocal short term visa exemption deal on diplomatic and service passports has been in force since July 2013.