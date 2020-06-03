LoRa Alliance® Debuts LoRaWAN® World Expo Experience

/EIN News/ -- Interactive Programs and Displays Along with Engaging Speakers Will Highlight How LoRaWAN Is Connecting a Smarter Planet and Creating a Sustainable Future

FREMONT, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced its comprehensive agenda for the LoRaWAN World Expo taking place at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France, Dec. 3-4, 2020.

“World-renowned technologists and futurists will present alongside global IoT leaders who are actively shaping a sustainable future,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Sessions will explore how IoT is improving the way we live and work, and showcase the value LoRaWAN provides in applications like sustainability, safety and achieving efficiencies. I’m excited to reveal our vision for the future and highlight the unlimited opportunities for LoRaWAN to make a meaningful difference in our daily lives and the planet’s sustainability.”

“LoRaWAN is the de facto standard for LPWAN applications and the sessions will allow many to learn more how to fully leverage the standard in its applications. LoRaWAN not only is used in industrial applications, but also to improve daily lives in the community,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President, IoT Product Marketing & Strategy in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

The multifaceted live program will feature an extensive array of industry leaders on topics related to sustainability, vertical market applications, the latest technological developments, a LoRaWAN for Good photo exhibition, LoRaWAN CertifiedCM Showcase and hands-on workshops. Additionally, the program will celebrate the LoRa Alliance’s achievements over the past five years as the Alliance celebrates its 5th anniversary and looks ahead to its future.

Keynote speakers include:

Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance

Karthik Ranjan, Amazon Web Services (AWS), LoRaWAN Ecosystem Leader

Andrew Grill, Technology Advisor & Futurist

Manuella Cunha Brito, Founder of Good Tech Lab

Panel sessions featuring industry experts:

Global Smart Cities

Smart Buildings

LoRaWAN for Good

Global LoRaWAN Network Coverage – Use Cases, Lessons Learned and Future Prospects

Smart Connections by Satellite

Digital Transformation for Good

A series of panels on the environment, focused on protecting water resources, sustainable cities and nature conservation

A series of regional panels regarding China, India, Europe, Brazil, Africa and Australia

Additional highlights include:

Smart Water: 3 Million Meters Deployed

Wildlife Tracking and Animal Conservation

Environmental Sustainability and Governance

WBA and LoRaWAN Solving IoT Use Cases

The Connected Workplace

Live Use Case: End-to-End Security

LoRaWAN Roaming is Simple and Ready Today

Smart Homes and Neighborhoods

Venture Investing in LoRaWAN

Indoor and Outdoor Geolocation on LoRaWAN

Applications of DLMS over LoRaWAN

5G & LoRaWAN Co-existence

Event speakers are confirmed from the following companies: Actility; AWS; Birdz; Bouygues Telecom; Capgemini; Charter Communications; Fleet Space Technologies; IoT Analytics; IRNAS; Kiwi Technology; Kerlink; Lacuna Space; MachineQ, a Comcast Company; Microshare; Momenta Ventures; MultiTech; NetOP Technology; National Narrowband Network Communications (NNNCo); OrbiWise; Orange; PricewaterhouseCoopers; Semtech; Senet; SenRa; SimplyCity; Smart Parks; Spacewell; TEKTELIC; Vertical M2M; Volvo; Wireless 20/20; with more to be announced.

Key event sponsors include Semtech, Actility, Birdz, Kerlink, MachineQ and Microshare.

Registration is open now and early-bird rates remain available until Oct. 1, 2020. Limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available; contact skye.warden@lora-alliance.com for details. Finally, media and analysts are invited to attend LoRaWAN World Expo at no cost; contact lora-alliance@kiterocket.com for registration details.

