Friendable Submits Fan Pass Mobile Application to Apple App Store & Google Play for Approval

CAMPBELL, CA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) announced today, its submission of the Company’s iOS and Android versions of the Fan Pass Live Streaming application. The Company anticipates a standard approval cycle from Apple and Google Play stores as it prepares for an official launch date, events, and artist line up.

“Our team, shareholders, and partners, in general, have never wavered in their support of our vision, and together with our desire to redefine the future of entertainment for both fans and performing artists has finally come to fruition. We believe our app’s design, feature set, and overall functionality will set us apart from every other Live Streaming platform available and most of all it will assist in monetizing various forms of talent from our ‘Virtual Stage,’” stated Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“We are now within striking distance of realizing many years of dedication, problem-solving, vision, and focus, with our unveiling of the Fan Pass mobile application and it is a very exciting feeling to finally see this bright light shining at the end of what has been a very long tunnel. It is unfortunate that a global pandemic had to be the spotlight on the functional value of Live Streaming technology, but we have found a strength that has propelled Fan Pass into an even better solution, now that stay at home orders have exposed the vulnerability of physical venue performances. It’s time to embrace every artist, entertainer, agent, and manager by empowering them with the virtual earning power of our Fan Pass platform,” concluded Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable: Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com