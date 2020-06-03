Sharesight Becomes the Official Portfolio Tracker for the Australian Shareholders' Association
ASA members are now able to track all their holdings in one place and take advantage of Sharesight’s investment performance and powerful tax reports.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning fintech company, Sharesight, is honoured to announce their partnership with the Australian Shareholders' Association who recommend Sharesight's superior portfolio tracking service for ASA members.
The Australian Shareholders' Association (ASA), is an independent not-for-profit organisation which has been protecting and advancing the interests of investors since 1960 — providing a strong collective voice that is able to advocate on behalf of its members.
To advance the interests of retail shareholders with government, industry, the markets and individual companies, the ASA raises the standards of corporate governance in Australian companies and presses for improvements in transparency and accountability.
ASA members are astute investors who understand the advantages of tracking their holdings in one place, where they can monitor performance and conduct powerful tax reports.
As a platform built specifically for those needs of investors in Australia, the Australia Shareholders' Association is proud to name Sharesight an officially recommended platform for its members. Sharesight, in turn, gives its users the benefit of having access to the ASA's policy and governance work.
"ASA members are keen investors on the ASX and the Sharesight portfolio tracker will help them maintain a record of their portfolio. The functionality of the platform allows them to see their gains and losses, dividends paid and coming and keep all the necessary records for the tax man.
"At the Australian Shareholders' Association we stand up for retail shareholders and it is a pleasure to be able to add a new dimension to the service we provide. We will continue building on these strengths and are happy to work with crucial partners like Sharesight to ensure that retail shareholders are empowered and possess the tools they need to successfully manage their investments," said ASA CEO, John Cowling.
The partnership between Sharesight and the ASA provides retail shareholders with more clarity by offering them improved tools for record-keeping, performance tracking and tax reporting, as well as providing information on policy and governance on the largest listed companies on the ASX.
"We are excited to work with ASA's members to bring them the power of Sharesight's portfolio tracking," says Sharesight CEO, Doug Morris.
Sharesight gives investors a true picture of their investment performance, including the impact of brokerage fees, dividends, and capital gains with its annualised performance methodology, as well as the ability to track the impact of dividend and distributions on performance, including dividend reinvestment plans (DRPs).
With the ability to run powerful tax reports built according to the Australian Tax Office rules, Sharesight allows investors to spend more time making smart investment decisions and less time calculating the tax implications of investing.
About Sharesight
Sharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its secure, online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by over 100,000 DIY investors and finance professionals in over 90 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information visit: sharesight.com.
