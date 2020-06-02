Improving Your Batting Average With Tips From Todd Helton
Todd Helton Has Cornered The Market On Hitting Baseballs Out Of The ParkKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a 17-year career with the Colorado Rockies, Todd Helton has been considered for Cooperstown, USA Hall of Fame status. Here is just a snapshot of his Cooperstown CRED: Colorado Rockies: 1997 through 2013, Career: 369HR, 1406 RBI, 2519 hits, .316 BA, .414 0BP, .539 SLG. It doesn't stop there, more Todd Helton career stats are as follows: Career: 133 0PS+, 61.2 WAR (Wins Above Replacement), 5-time All-Star, 4-time Gold Glove Award Winner, 3-time Silver Slugger Award Winner.
With career OPS of .953, Todd Helton is the 19th best in major league baseball history. This is why Todd Helton appears on the ballot for baseball Hall of Fame inclusion. He also leads the National League in double plays that were turned by a first baseman six times in his professional baseball career.
Todd Helton's Mentor Career Is Just Beginning
At 46 years of age, he is in the process of reinventing himself to continue lending all that he has to his family, as well as the sport that he loves. Todd Helton has tips on improving your swing. One way that Todd Helton would recommend you improve your swing is by having people look at your entire at-bat and critique it. Chances are when you are hitting you cannot take into account every factor that is involved with having a great at-bat. Having a mentor check your form and stance and then let you know what you've done right and what you've done wrong is extremely helpful.
Todd Helton May Become Someone's Secret Guru
Now that he has more time on his hands, Todd Helton may get the opportunity to help shape someone's career. He's had that relationship, according to the Denver Post. The Denver Post and Todd Helton are not strangers to one another. Since Todd Helton's spent his entire career in Colorado, the Denver Post has covered his National League tenure from beginning to end. The Denver Post reports that Todd Helton affectionately known as Toddy Ballgame has had a true baseball mentor in Dr. Hit a.k.a. Bill Mosiello. Bill Mosiello was Todd's coach since his University of Tennessee career. Their relationship continued throughout his career. Mosiello states that Todd truly loves the game.
Todd Helton Will Recall The Tips He Received To A Mentee
Playing baseball and hitting the ball is all about the mechanics of the player. According to Mosiello, Todd Helton had the appearance of perfect mechanics even at the age of 40. He had a "textbook example of swing plane in hand and eye coordination". Getting the mechanics right is a true athlete's dream. These two tips: having a mentor who knows you and having the right mechanics are just the first two tips that Helton will pass on to future generations of baseball players.
