Gov. Ricketts Comments on Meeting with North Omaha Leaders

LINCOLN - Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued an apology following a Monday meeting with North Omaha leaders. Following the meeting, a pastor expressed concern in a video regarding comments the Governor made during the meeting. 

“I chose my words poorly, and apologized when it became apparent that I had caused offense," said Governor Ricketts. 

The Governor appeared on http://www.957fmtheboss.com/ this morning to apologize during a previously scheduled appearance. The station serves Omaha’s African-American community.

The Governor's comments start at 1 hour 52 minutes remaining at the video here

