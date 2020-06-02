Entrepreneur Kevin David Talks About How Your Mindset Helps You Make Money Online
EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast-paced online world, there is really no reason someone can’t make extra money on the internet, according to long-time entrepreneur Kevin David based in San Jose, California. A self-made entrepreneur since the age of 14 and having made millions of dollars several times, Kevin David knows what it takes to succeed in the financial world. Here, Kevin talks about a few of the principles he and his team follow which have earned him literally millions of dollars online.
“First,” says Kevin David, “when I mentor someone who wants to make money online, I make sure they have a good reason.” Kevin says he’s seen many, many people who simply want a better life for themselves. “But that’s just not enough,” he adds. “You need to be really specific.”
It all starts with your motivation, Kevin says. “Then it comes down to the fact your reasons for wanting success needs to be bigger than you are,” he explains. Perhaps you want a better future for your children. Maybe you want to provide a comfortable retirement for your parents or your spouse. Or perhaps you simply want to see 7 figures in your bank account. “The reason why isn’t as important to me as they why -- why you’ve chosen that reason,” Kevin David says.
For higher chances of becoming successful with making money online, Kevin says, your reasons should evoke passion every time you think about them. The more “feeling” and “passion” they create, the better your chances of success, he explains.
It’s all explained in my online courses, Kevin David says. His primary course “THAT Lifestyle Ninja” goes into great detail about the characteristics needed for success. “It’s not just about making money online,” he explains. “It’s about success in every area of your life.”
The mindset of a successful entrepreneur is different from that of normal folks, he says. Kevin adds that this is one of the first things he teaches in all his courses, and it’s one of the first things he makes sure his students have who work with him.
All really successful people who make money online have this winning mindset, Kevin David explains. “It’s not something you can learn about just from a book or a course,” he adds. “It comes from being determined and having the right reason for wanting to succeed.” The fastest way to get the right mindset, he continues, is to be around someone who’s where you want to be.
You’ll see the difference quickly, Kevin says, since successful individuals have been proven to have more determination, more ingenuity, and a more positive outlook on life. There’s actually a scientific reason for it, but just being around people like this brings more opportunity into your life, he adds with a smile. “And then it’s all uphill from there.”
To learn more about Kevin David and his courses, you can find him on YouTube where his channel has earned him over 100k subscribers, or on his website at https://officialkevindavid.com/.
Caroline Hunter
Who Is Kevin David?