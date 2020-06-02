GunBroker.com publishes latest highly anticipated marketplace report
Online marketplace GunBroker.com releases its latest much-anticipated top-selling report for the month of May.KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online marketplace GunBroker.com releases its latest much-anticipated top-selling report for the month of May.
A safe and secure way to buy and sell hunting and shooting gear, GunBroker.com is the world's largest online marketplace for firearms, ammunition, and accessories. Publishing often much-anticipated monthly and annual reports detailing the top-selling firearms during a given period, GunBroker.com's May 2020 report has now been released.
Powered by GunBroker.com data and posted on GunGenius.com, the online marketplace's latest report tracks semi-automatic handguns and revolvers, semi-automatic, lever-action, single-shot, and bolt-action rifles, over-under and side-by-side shotguns, and more, both purchased and sold via the website at GunBroker.com during the month of May.
Top among May 2020 handgun sales listed on—and subsequently sold via—online marketplace GunBroker.com for the month were the Sig Sauer P320 and Colt Python revolver, according to the latest report. "A semi-automatic pistol, the Sig Sauer P320 is one of the most trusted pistols of its kind," reveals a GunBroker.com spokesperson speaking from the website's headquarters in Kennesaw, Georgia. "Colt, meanwhile, is known for its high-quality pistols," they go on, "and, in particular, the Colt Python revolver."
Elsewhere, top among semi-automatic, bolt-action, lever-action, pump-action, and single-shot rifles were the Ruger AR-556, Remington 700, Marlin 1895, Remington 7600, and Ruger No. 1 respectively, according to GunBroker.com data uploaded to GunGenius.com.
Data provided by GunBroker.com allows users of the online marketplace and the website at GunGenius.com to observe trends in the purchase and sale of firearms month-by-month. Users can also filter by firearm type, condition, and more, with archived data now spanning several years further available for comparison.
Rounding off the May 2020 report, GunBroker.com also shared details of top-selling shotguns on the platform. "Top among semi-automatic shotguns during May were the Armscor/Rock Island Armory VR80, Mossberg 930 SPX, and Kalashnikov USA KS-12," says GunBroker.com's spokesperson.
The top-selling pump-action shotgun, meanwhile, according to the GunBroker.com report for May, was the Mossberg 590. The top-selling single-shot shotgun for the same period, the report also reveals, was the Savage 301. "Among over-under and side-by-side shotguns, the Federal Armament FTS and Stoeger Coach Gun came out on top," adds GunBroker.com's representative.
Established in 1999, GunBroker.com has now actively promoted responsible ownership of guns and other firearms for more than 20 years. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, the Georgia-based online marketplace sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items for sale, and federal and state laws govern the purchase of firearms and other restricted items thereafter. Ownership policies and regulations are followed, according to GunBroker.com, by using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents.
GunBroker.com has published regular top-selling marketplace reports since January 2015. Posting reports monthly, and rounding off the year with annual reports in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, GunBroker.com's report for the month of June 2020 will be available at the beginning of July. "As ever, our next annual report will be available after year-end," adds a GunBroker.com spokesperson, wrapping up, "online exclusively at GunGenius.com."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7865519491
email us here