1000 La Trobe Receives Fast-Tracked Approval from Victorian Government

Melbourne, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, it was announced that 1000 La Trobe Docklands will join the list of Melbourne projects to receive fast-tracked approval by the Victorian Government through the Building Victoria Recovery Taskforce.

The commercial tower, already under construction has received approval for a design amendment to the internal layout, façade and to additionally include a childcare centre and gymnasium.

Poly Global Associate Director of Project Management Andrew Petricola said the international real estate company will progress with construction as planned amidst the current climate.

“Our strategy has always been to power ahead with construction at 1000 La Trobe. This was exhibited by kicking off construction prior to sourcing pre-committed tenants and it will continue to be demonstrated throughout this time.

Our commitment to this project has meant that we’ve been able to support the local community with 400 Victorian jobs over the last few months. As the project ramps up this number will grow into the future even as the community continues to feel the impacts of COVID-19,” he said.

Designed by Woods Bagot, the 40,000-square-metre development will consist of 23 levels reaching approximately 91m high and will be the first major tower in the Digital Harbour Precinct.

The recent approval to include a childcare centre and gymnasium will be accessible to the public and complement other pre-approved amenities; with a mix of hospitality and retail services available on the ground floor.

1000 La Trobe is on schedule for delivery in Q4 2021.

