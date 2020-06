Zoom Meeting to be held Jun 18 at 11:00 am

The Montana Department of Agriculture will host the first of the Oilseed Advisory Committee meetings on Thursday, June 18 on the online meeting platform, Zoom, starting at 11:00 am.

For more information about the committee or for a link to the meeting, please contact Dani Jones via email at danielle.jones@mt.gov or via phone at 406-444-2402.