NNSA to host virtual job fair June 24

“This virtual job fair presents an excellent opportunity to begin a career with the Nuclear Security Enterprise, from the safety of your own home,” said Frank Lowery, NNSA’s Associate Administrator for Management and Budget. “We have been hiring new team members for our national security missions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by using virtual interviews and the like, so this virtual job fair is a very logical extension of our approach.”

From the job fair’s online registration platform, candidates will have the opportunity to browse videos about NNSA’s different sites. From the virtual lobby, attendees will be able to visit program booths, view information for each of NNSA’s locations, and if interested, apply directly for jobs of interest from the virtual fair.

Candidates will also have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event, although pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Depending on the number of people who register and submit resumes, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days after the event.

NNSA will also be taking part in the Service Academy Career Conference virtual job fair on Friday, June 12. This virtual job fair is open to service academy alumni. Register for that event here.

Working at NNSA means a competitive salary under an alternative pay system, rather than the General Schedule. Additionally, NNSA offers federal benefits to include health insurance, Thrift Savings Plan, paid leave, flexible work schedules, and transportation subsidies.