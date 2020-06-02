HealthEquity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights of the first quarter include:



Revenue of $190.0 million, an increase of 118% compared to $87.1 million in Q1 FY20.

Net income of $1.8 million, with non-GAAP net income of $30.8 million, an increase of 12% compared to non-GAAP net income of $27.4 million in Q1 FY20.

Net income per diluted share of $0.03, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.43 in both Q1 FY21 and Q1 FY20.

Adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million, an increase of 62% compared to $38.9 million in Q1 FY20.

5.4 million HSAs, an increase of 33% compared to Q1 FY20.

$11.5 billion Total HSA Assets, an increase of 38% compared to Q1 FY20.

12.7 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, an increase of 169% compared to Q1 FY20.

DRAPER, Utah, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2020, compared to its prior quarter ended April 30, 2019, which did not include the acquisition of WageWorks.

“The team’s remarkable response to the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened HealthEquity’s culture and accelerated promised synergies,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO. “During a tumultuous quarter, 17% year-over-year increase in new HSA openings and 33% Adjusted EBITDA margin show just how deeply growth and profitability are embedded in our model.”

First quarter financial results

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020 of $190.0 million grew 118% compared to $87.1 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $111.3 million, custodial revenue of $46.9 million, and interchange revenue of $31.8 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $30.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $41.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $27.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $63.0 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2020, an increase of 62% compared to $38.9 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was 33% of revenue compared to 45% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2019.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of April 30, 2020 were approximately 5.4 million, an increase of 33% year over year, including 245,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 38% year over year. Total Accounts as of April 30, 2020 reached 12.7 million, including 7.3 million consumer-directed benefit ("CDB") accounts.

Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2020 were $11.5 billion, an increase of 38% year over year. Total HSA assets included $8.7 billion of HSA cash and $2.8 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of April 30, 2020.

New HSA openings and HSA asset balances

HealthEquity reported sales of 104,000 new HSAs in the first quarter ended April 30, 2020, 17% more than in the first quarter ended April 30, 2019. HSA members grew their cash balances by approximately $40.0 million during the quarter, while total member balances decreased by approximately $37.0 million due to the impact of market declines on invested balances, partially offset by net contributions from cash balances to investments.

WageWorks integration

HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. The Company accelerated its integration efforts and now expects to achieve the previously stated goal of $50 million in run rate synergies, including the on-shoring of all telephone-based member services to the United States, by the end of this year's fiscal second quarter ending July 31, 2020.

Business outlook

Due to uncertainty regarding the pace of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is withdrawing its full-year fiscal 2021 guidance. For the fiscal second quarter ending July 31, 2020, management expects revenues of $168 million to $173 million. Its outlook for net loss is between $20 million and $15 million, resulting in net loss per diluted share of $0.27 to $0.21. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $17 million and $22 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.23 to $0.30 (based on an estimated 73 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $42 million to $48 million.

Said Kessler, “We believe the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative effect on our operating performance will fade as businesses gradually reopen, while the unprecedented economic fallout drives HSA growth and accelerates long-term trends favoring established market leaders like HealthEquity.”

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to net income before provision for income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, and gains and losses on marketable equity securities.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million members in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;

our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of WageWorks with our business in an efficient and effective manner;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;

our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets (in thousands, except par value) April 30, 2020 January 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,093 $ 191,726 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,681 and $1,216 as of April

30, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 69,789 70,863 Other current assets 42,901 34,711 Total current assets 283,783 297,300 Property and equipment, net 35,821 33,486 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,554 83,178 Intangible assets, net 777,483 783,279 Goodwill 1,332,631 1,332,631 Deferred tax asset 38 18 Other assets 35,169 35,089 Total assets $ 2,562,479 $ 2,564,981 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,338 $ 3,980 Accrued compensation 27,197 50,121 Accrued liabilities 39,985 46,372 Current portion of long-term debt 46,875 39,063 Operating lease liabilities 13,210 12,401 Total current liabilities 134,605 151,937 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,167,192 1,181,615 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 81,982 68,017 Other long-term liabilities 3,783 2,625 Deferred tax liability 134,267 130,492 Total long-term liabilities 1,387,224 1,382,749 Total liabilities 1,521,829 1,534,686 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares

issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 71,398 and 71,051 shares

issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 827,303 818,774 Accumulated earnings 213,340 211,514 Total stockholders’ equity 1,040,650 1,030,295 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,562,479 $ 2,564,981





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited) Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

Revenue Service revenue $ 111,271 $ 26,808 Custodial revenue 46,899 41,952 Interchange revenue 31,841 18,292 Total revenue 190,011 87,052 Cost of revenue Service costs 71,013 20,649 Custodial costs 5,045 4,123 Interchange costs 5,879 4,527 Total cost of revenue 81,937 29,299 Gross profit 108,074 57,753 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 11,455 8,970 Technology and development 31,078 10,905 General and administrative 18,998 8,709 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18,702 1,491 Merger integration 12,770 — Total operating expenses 93,003 30,075 Income from operations 15,071 27,678 Other income (expense) Interest expense (12,263 ) (63 ) Other income (expense), net (764 ) 23,663 Total other income (expense) (13,027 ) 23,600 Income before income taxes 2,044 51,278 Income tax provision 218 9,456 Net income and comprehensive income $ 1,826 $ 41,822 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.65 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 70,980 62,326 Diluted 72,292 63,901





HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,826 $ 41,822 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,507 4,773 Stock-based compensation 7,396 6,028 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,201 15 Gains on marketable equity securities — (23,511 ) Other non-cash items 1,494 12 Deferred taxes 3,786 7,542 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 552 (1,354 ) Other assets (8,360 ) (1,694 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,104 635 Accounts payable 3,632 (1,577 ) Accrued compensation (22,924 ) (8,480 ) Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (2,270 ) 1,769 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (3,045 ) (627 ) Other long-term liabilities 1,127 (17 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,026 25,336 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities — (53,845 ) Purchases of property and equipment (7,511 ) (1,126 ) Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (11,775 ) (5,497 ) Acquisition of intangible member assets (6,008 ) (1,262 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,294 ) (61,730 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (7,812 ) — Settlement of client-held funds obligation (3,776 ) — Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 1,223 4,229 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,365 ) 4,229 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20,633 ) (32,165 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 191,726 361,475 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 171,093 $ 329,310 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 10,749 $ 50 Income taxes paid in cash, net of refunds received 733 (51 ) Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Exercise of common stock options receivable — 141 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities at

period end 968 21 Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts

payable or accrued liabilities at period end 1,537 158





Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited) Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2020

2019

Cost of revenue $ 1,463 $ 860 Sales and marketing 958 1,007 Technology and development 2,917 1,499 General and administrative 2,058 2,662 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,396 $ 6,028

Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) April 30, 2020 April 30, 2019 % Change January 31, 2020 HSAs 5,380 4,054 33 % 5,344 New HSAs from Sales - Quarter-to-date 104 89 17 % 379 New HSAs from Sales - Year-to-date 104 89 17 % 724 New HSAs from Acquisitions - Year-to-date — — n/a 757 HSAs with investments 245 177 38 % 220 CDBs 7,338 670 995 % 7,437 Total Accounts 12,718 4,724 169 % 12,781 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 12,784 4,681 173 % 12,603 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 12,784 4,681 173 % 8,013

HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

% Change January 31, 2020

HSA cash with yield (1) $ 8,338 $ 6,404 30 % $ 8,301 HSA cash without yield (2) 386 — n/a 383 Total HSA cash 8,724 6,404 36 % 8,684 HSA investments with yield (1) 2,483 1,917 30 % 2,495 HSA investments without yield (2) 297 — n/a 362 Total HSA investments 2,780 1,917 45 % 2,857 Total HSA Assets 11,504 8,321 38 % 11,541 Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date 8,283 6,407 29 % 6,937 Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date $ 8,283 $ 6,407 29 % $ 7,791

(1) HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.

(2) HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.

Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) April 30, 2020

April 30, 2019

% Change January 31, 2020

Client-held funds (1) $ 894 $ — n/a $ 779 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1) 831 — n/a 382 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1) 831 — n/a 727 (1) Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue. The Company did not have material Client-held funds prior to the WageWorks acquisition.





Net income reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three months ended April 30,

(in thousands) 2020

2019

Net income $ 1,826 $ 41,822 Interest income (600 ) (1,343 ) Interest expense 12,263 63 Income tax provision 218 9,456 Depreciation and amortization 8,805 3,282 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18,702 1,491 Stock-based compensation expense 7,396 6,028 Merger integration expenses 12,770 — Acquisition costs 94 1,184 Gain on marketable equity securities — (23,511 ) Other (1) 1,534 451 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,008 $ 38,923 (1) For the three months ended April 30, 2020, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.3 million and other costs of $1.3 million. For the three months ended April 30, 2019, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $0.5 million.





Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited) Outlook for the (in millions) three months ending July 31, 2020 Net loss $(20.0) - (15.0) Interest income (0.5) Interest expense 9.0 Income tax benefit (6.0) - (5.0) Depreciation and amortization 9.5 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19.0 Stock-based compensation expense 12.0 Merger integration expenses 18.0 Other 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $42.0 to 48.0

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended April 30,

Outlook for the (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019

three months ending July 31, 2020 Net income (loss) $ 2 $ 42 $(20.0) - (15.0) Income tax provision (benefit) — 9 (6.0) - (5.0) Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) - GAAP 2 51 (26.0) - (20.0) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19 2 19.0 Stock-based compensation expense 7 6 12.0 Merger integration expenses 13 — 18.0 Acquisition costs — 1 — Gain on marketable equity securities — (24 ) — Total adjustments to GAAP income before income tax provision 39 (15 ) 49.0 Income before income tax provision - Non-GAAP 41 36 23.0 - 29.0 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 10 9 6.0 - 7.0 Non-GAAP net income 31 27 17.0 - 22.0 Diluted weighted-average shares 72 64 73 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $0.23 - $0.30 (1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations. (2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.



