Forecasts Predict 6 Major Hurricane Systems for 2020
NOAA Forecasts Prompt Aggressive Stockpiling of Hurricane Tarps and Plastic Sheeting MaterialsST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hurricane season for 2020 NOAA forecast estimates six (6) major hurricanes, verses a historical average of three (3) major hurricanes in a given season. This forecast has prompted aggressive stockpiling of hurricane tarps, debris tarps, salvage tarps and large quantities of plastic sheeting materials.
As a result of these conditions, Tarps Now® has noted a significant uptick in purchasing by consumers, municipalities, non-profit organizations and businesses who are preparing by stockpiling hurricane tarps, roofing tarps, mesh tarps, debris lifting tarps and tarp fabrics in preparation for disaster recovery. Tarps are often used to immediately cover damaged roofing areas, broken windows and doors, as well as used to move debris, provide for water capture, sunscreen and shade, debris lifting, protective coverings and many other uses that protect homes, businesses, livestock and pets following hurricanes and tropical storms.
Noting the dramatic changes in weather closely linked to climate change, Tarps Now® has focused on providing protective tarps and coverings critical to hurricanes and tropical storms common to the Caribbean and the Eastern Seaboard. In addition, Tarps Now® also custom fabricates tarps prefabricated for mitigating damage to homes and other outdoor structures. The company also encourages the use of protective mesh tarp coverings that come in a wide range of different screen factors, weights, fabric grades and colors that are specifically engineered to deliver varying levels of UV protection and wind resistance, depending on the selected material and design, to better support evaporation.
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
