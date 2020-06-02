Special Education Services, Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team With Addition of Diane Myers, Ph.D.

Special Education Expert Brings More Than 20 Years of Experience to Company

/EIN News/ -- CAMDEN, N.J., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who face challenges that prevent them from being successful in a traditional classroom, today announced the appointment of Diane Myers, Ph.D. to senior vice president, special education-behavior. In this role, Myers is responsible for leading the company’s pedagogical approach to behavior practices.



“As the organization continues to expand, Diane is a fantastic addition to our team of special education experts,” said Andrea Vargas, president of SESI. “She will work to ensure our proven educational and behavioral models continue helping students develop the skills they need to be successful. In addition, she’ll further develop our instructional and proactive approach to behavior management so students have a greater likelihood of positive outcomes when they transition out of our programs.”

Her professional expertise is deeply focused on positive behavioral interventions and supports, students with emotional and behavioral disorders, and training teachers in evidence-based classroom management practices.

Myers arrives at Specialized Education Services, Inc. with experience implementing, teaching, and researching positive behavioral interventions and supports (PBIS) at the individual, classroom, and school-wide levels. Most recently, she served as chair of the department of teacher education at Texas Woman’s University, where she was a professor and the program coordinator for special education. Her research includes teacher training and professional development, classroom management, and supporting students with challenging behavior. Myers regularly conducted professional development in classroom management and provided training and support to schools and districts implementing PBIS across Texas and nationwide.

Myers earned her Ph.D. in special education from the University of Connecticut, her M.S. in special education from Southern Connecticut State University, and her B.A. in English from Connecticut College. Prior to relocating to Texas, she was a special education faculty member for six years at Assumption College in Worcester, MA.

“I’m excited to take on this meaningful role at Specialized Education Services, Inc. especially during these unprecedented times,” said Myers. “The company has a long history of making a positive impact on students and their families across the country, and I look forward to contributing to that tradition. During these unprecedented times, a proactive and positive approach to supporting student behavior is critical and will continue to be as we navigate the new educational landscape.”

The author of numerous journal articles and book chapters, she is coauthor of Classwide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports: A Guide to Proactive Classroom Management and Implementing Classwide PBIS: A Guide to Supporting Teachers .

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who face challenges that prevent them from being successful in a traditional classroom. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and stand-alone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning, Emotional and other disabilities. Implementing a signature, research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, life skills training, and workforce development programs, as well as professional learning for special education teachers, SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. It proudly serves over 3,000 students through over 50 day schools and 80+ in-district classrooms and partners with over 500 school districts. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). www.sesischools.com.

About FullBloom

FullBloom provides education and behavioral health solutions for children and their families, leading to better life outcomes, regardless of the learning obstacles and other challenges they face. The company’s team of over 5,000 education and healthcare professionals work to achieve measurable and sustained academic and behavioral gains through evidence-based programs that include special education, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies, intervention services, and professional development. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, FullBloom supports tens of thousands of children and families, over 500 school districts, and more than 25,000 teachers annually across its three divisions, Catapult Learning, Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), and Little Leaves Behavioral Services. FullBloom is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED).

