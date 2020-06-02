Foundry512 Takes Home a Silver ADDY
Foundry512's Release Your Darke Spirit Campaign for Jägermeister wins a Silver ADDY.
Special thanks to each and every team member that was on this project. I’m extremely proud of our ability to perform under pressure and how successful the campaign was.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2020 Austin AdFed Awards, Foundry512 was honored to receive a Silver ADDY for their work on the Jägermeister Release Your Darke Spirit campaign. As a full-service Austin ad agency that thrives to craft compelling experiences and forge connections between brands and consumers, they’re particularly thrilled to have won in the cross platform category of Interactive/Online.
— Aaron Henry
This award didn’t come single-handedly, the agency credits the entire team for the win. Foundry512 works hard to foster a collaborative workplace, connecting teams of agency staff, freelancers, contractors, partners, and even other agencies to produce the best work possible for their clients.
“Special thanks to each and every team member that was on this project,” says Foundry512 president Aaron Henry. “We worked under a very tough deadline with a lot of moving parts between us and several different agencies. I’m extremely proud of our ability to perform under pressure and how successful the campaign was.”
Foundry512 would like share this win with the full team that helped make it possible:
Jesus Trujillo – Graphic Designer
Carlos Ramirez – Graphic Designer
Eduardo Flores - Illustrator
Kelley Toombs – Art Director
Prabuddha Paul - AR Designer
Cody Sherman – Frontend Developer
Mike Black – Frontend Developer
Griselda Castillo – Copywriter
Aaron Henry – Digital Producer
Foursquare – Data Partner
Recognition from an award show like the ADDYs is nothing to be taken lightly. With about 55,000 local entries competing in over 200 cities across the country, the ADDY awards are the largest creative competition in America.
In order to truly understand this prestigious title, just look at the judges. To properly judge the best advertising in the country, the ADDY awards had to find some of the best talent in the country. The 2020 judges panel was stacked with some of the most prominent names in the industry. Names like Dave Ortega, creative director and agency leader of McKee Wallwork & Co, or Lewis Williams, CCO of Burrell Communications and one of Adweek’s 2019 Creative 100.
Having such a high caliber of talent working to judge the body of work submitted only further amplifies their selected winners. As an up and coming advertising agency, Foundry512 is eager to continue the winning streak and prove that they can consistently create award-winning work.
