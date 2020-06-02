CDHO Ensures Dental Hygienists Keep You Safe During COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- / CDHO / - The College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario (CDHO) has released its guidelines to help dental hygienists make sure that the place you receive your dental hygiene care is safe in response to COVID-19 when offices open again.



You also have a role to play in making sure that you, your family, and other office visitors remain safe.

Report any suspected signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to your dental hygienist prior to visiting the office. Expect to be pre-screened for your appointment, on the phone and when you get to the office. Limit the number of people who accompany you to your appointment to an essential support person. You may be asked to wear a mask when not in the treatment room. Expect that waiting and common areas may be restricted and will not have magazines, toys, etc. Make use of the hand sanitizer available to you when entering and exiting and any other time that may be appropriate. Treatment rooms will be enclosed and doors will be closed for treatment. Modifications to treatments may be experienced to minimize aerosol generation. The typical bib placed over you may be larger. Your dental hygienist may be wearing more protective clothing and equipment. You may be asked to rinse with a pre-procedural rinse such as hydrogen peroxide. If you develop any suspected signs or symptoms of COVID -19 within two weeks of your dental hygiene appointment, report this immediately to your dental hygienist.

Everyone must all do their part in containing the spread of this potentially deadly virus. Your oral health is important and dental hygienists are trained in infection prevention and control. The College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario has put guidelines in place to ensure your safety when visiting a dental hygienist. The CDHO is asking for your help by respecting new office protocols and understanding that offices may be delayed in opening due to required office modifications and a shortage of personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks.

