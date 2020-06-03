Tesla NanoCoatings Expanding Globally
Carbon NanoTechnology Gains Worldwide Aceeptance
Our carbon nanotechnology is more important than ever as E&P Companies look to significantly reduce their maintenance costs,”MASSILLON, OHIO, US, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. is expanding its disruptive carbon nanotechnology with a move into Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producing country.
— Todd Hawkins, President and Founder
Tesla NanoCoatings has selected Hyprops Nigeria Limited as its sales agent for Nigeria. Hyprops is an oilfield support services company with four locations in the heart of Nigeria’s oil region.
“Our carbon nanotechnology is more important than ever as E&P Companies look to significantly reduce their maintenance costs,” said Todd Hawkins, company President and Founder. “The timing is right for our expansion into Nigeria and Hyprops is the ideal partner to leverage our technology to expand sales in Nigeria,” he further added.
“As part of our agreement with Hyprops, we will be developing a local manufacturing facility to meet demand which could be quite substantial because Hyprops alliances with Chevron, ExxonMobile, Royal Dutch Shell and TOTAL to name a few” commented Hawkins. Tesla NanoCoatings has a similar arrangement with ANJAM Al Reyadah in Saudi Arabia.
“Our relationship with Tesla NanoCoatings will allow us to offer the very best coating technology to companies operating in Nigeria,” stated Okezie Akwiwu, Managing Director. “During these challenging times, Tesla NanoCoatings products will provide a valuable solution for reducing maintenance costs,” said Akwiwu.
About Tesla NanoCoatings
Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (www.teslanano.com) is a technology company based in Massillon, Ohio. The company’s product line is TESLAN®, a highly effective corrosion control coating for structural steel utilizing carbon nanotubes, which self-assemble into rope structures, making them highly conductive, tough and flexible. Combined with an extensive intellectual property portfolio, Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. incorporates features that no other technology can deliver; offering validated corrosion control, world leading nanotechnology manipulation, and 2 x 1 Wet Edge application process.
# # #
For more information:
Joe Barone, Vice President, Marketing
Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc.
PO Box 1097
Massillon, Ohio 44648
Mobile: (330) 809-6701
Email: Joseph.Barone@teslanano.com
Joseph Barone
Tesla NanoCoatings
+1 610-764-1232
email us here