Adaptive Computing Releases NODUS Cloud OS 5.0 to Help Companies Achieve Cost-effective, Automated Testing in the Cloud
The barriers to cloud adoption for HPC and Enterprise are continually being eliminated with NODUS Cloud OS by Adaptive Computing.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing, a trusted leader in High-Performance Computing technology, today announced the release of NODUS Cloud OS 5.0. Known for providing fast access to all major cloud providers for running both HPC and Enterprise workloads in the cloud, NODUS Cloud OS 5.0 is now equipped with several additional capabilities to accommodate Automation Testing (CI/CD), Application Development and Application Deployment in the cloud.
Methods such as manual testing are keeping development teams from adopting flexible practices like continuous integration or continuous delivery and reaching true agility. NODUS improves CI/CD by enabling automation at any part of the pipeline and can be enabled quickly to handle a new pipeline with ease.
When large development teams test, having dedicated resources in a continually refreshed environment is a competitive advantage. Automated testing in the cloud allows for testing on a large variety of high-performance machines and environments saving organizations time and money by not using expensive resources in-house for test environments.
NODUS Cloud OS shuts down active cloud resources when not in use, preventing escalating and unnecessary cloud costs. When large teams of developers are using cloud resources for testing, this can add up to a significant cost savings.
“In the coming months, every cloud user will be relying on NODUS Cloud OS or similar technology. Adaptive Computing is pleased to say that five large U.S. defense contractors are currently using NODUS Cloud OS as customers or they are in the POC stage with the solution.” – Arthur Allen, CEO Adaptive Computing.
NODUS Cloud OS 5.0 is also configured to share data between all nodes in a network via a parallel file system, making it easier to transfer data for HPC applications in the cloud.
Having in-house cloud expertise is a major barrier to cloud adoption for many organizations. NODUS Cloud OS eliminates this barrier and many others.
To speak to a solutions advisor or request a demo contact sales@adaptivecomputing.com
Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the world’s largest High-Performance Computing installations for over a decade. The company’s mission is to enhance performance, improve efficiency and reduce costs. Our products bring higher levels of decision, control, and self-optimization to the challenges of deploying and managing large and complex IT environments, resulting in accelerated business performance at a reduced cost. Moab® HPC Suite is a workload and orchestration platform that automates the scheduling, managing, monitoring, and reporting of HPC workloads on massive scale. Adaptive’s NODUS Cloud OS™ for Intelligent Cloud Management gives immediate access to all computational resources, whether on-premise or in the cloud, on any leading cloud provider. Adaptive Computing continues to meet increasing demand in Hybrid IT, Dev Ops, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, High-Tech Manufacturing, Government Labs, Universities, Life Sciences, Oil and Gas Exploration, Medical Research, and other HPC-GPU areas.
Sue DeGram
Adaptive Computing
+1 2393306093
email us here