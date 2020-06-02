Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I 89 SB MM87

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 SB mm87 is shut down both lanes for a TT Unit on fire.  . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Christopher Jablonski

Vermont State Police Dispatch Williston

802-878-7111

Christopher.Jablonski@vermont.gov

