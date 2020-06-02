UPDATE: I 89 SB MM 87
Interstate 89 SB at mm87 is now open to one lane (Passing Lane) due to a TT Unit on fire. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
