TELUS announces 5G network equipment partners

“TELUS has a successful track record of building globally leading networks with amazing speeds, robust quality and extensive coverage that are consistently recognized as the best in the world,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Our team is committed to rolling out superior network technology from urban to rural communities, fueling our economy and driving innovation as we power Canadians into the 5G era through an unparalleled network experience. Our 5G deployment will support economic growth and diversity that will be essential for the virtualization of health, education, teleworking, and stimulating the economic growth and recovery given the impact of COVID-19”.

TELUS has committed over $150 million to support Canadians throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

With its blazing speeds, responsiveness, reliability and capacity, TELUS’ 5G innovation will not only power consumer applications such as mobile gaming and virtual reality but it will also enable the broad supply chain of Canadian industry to compete globally in the areas of IoT, Industry 4.0, and advanced health and agriculture technology outcomes. That’s the promise of 5G, and it’s made possible through the fastest 5G technology embedded in TELUS’ number one ranked network in Canada.

TELUS is proud of our customer-first approach and our leading role in network engineering of Canada’s advanced networks. In a recent independent speed test from OpenSignal , TELUS’ average 4G LTE download speeds were recorded at 75 mbps, which is significantly faster than South Korea’s average of 59 mbps on their 5G networks. TELUS has also been heralded for top network speeds, resiliency, and latency by additional third parties including Tutela, J.D. Power, Ookla, and PCMag. Now, more than ever, it is clear that TELUS plays a crucial role in connecting our fellow Canadians to the resources, information and people that matter most to them.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested almost $200 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its world-class network and connect customers from coast to coast to coast. TELUS has committed to invest a further $40 billion over the next three years in critical technology components to support the roll out of 5G networks which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across industries in a new age of hyper-connectedness.

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

