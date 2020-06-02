Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 2nd June 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3,932; of these eighty-seven (87) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 1,344. Among the confirmed cases, 59 of them are male and 28 are female and their age ranges front 10 to 70 years. All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians. Among the cases, sixty-seven (67) of them are identified from Addis Ababa, two (2) from Tigray region, six (6) from Oromia region, seven (7) from Amhara region, one (1) from Harari region and four (4) from Somali region.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure Number of Cases Travel history from abroad 28 Known contact with confirmed cases 18 Cases with no known contact with confirmed cases and no travel history 41 Total 87

Two Ethiopians have passed away and the laboratory tests turned positive for COVID-19. The deaths are a 30 years old male, from Addis Ababa and a 56 years old female who was in Addis Ababa for another medical follow up. Both were dead bodies taken to health facility for forensic investigation and sample was tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total death related to COVID-19 in our country to fourteen (14). Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to pass its condolences to the families. Furthermore, fourteen (14) people from (six from Oromia region and eight from Somali region) recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries 231.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 116,309 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 3932 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 87 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers 1,097 Patients in intensive care 8 Newly recovered 14 Total recovered 231 Total deaths 14 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 1,344

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing.

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently.

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings.

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors.