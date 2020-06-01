Commission reports on latest negotiating round with Australia

Australia | Brussels, 2 June 2020

As part of its transparency commitment, the European Commission today published the report summarising progress made during the latest negotiation round for the EU-Australia trade agreement.

The seventh round of negotiations for an EU-Australia trade agreement was held virtually from 4 to 15 May 2020. By holding this round, the EU and Australia demonstrated a commitment to progress in the negotiations, despite the current difficult context. The discussions confirmed a shared commitment to rules-based trade as well as to helping both economies recover from the global pandemic.

The constructive discussions allowed progress in a number of areas such as dispute settlement, customs and trade facilitation, competition, services and investment.

