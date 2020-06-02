TGTE Condemns China’s Strong-Arming of Hong Kong Security Law, Stands with Protestors.
TGTE Also Denounces China Flexing Its Military Muscle in the Himalayas
The Transnational Government of Tamil (TGTE) joins the international community in condemning China’s plan to unilaterally enact a so-called “security” law on Hong Kong. TGTE is deeply concerned that the plan, approved by the Chinese legislature on May 28, infringes on the fundamental rights of the people of Hong Kong to freedom of speech, freedom of association, and to the free flow of information.
While China claims the law is needed to prevent and punish “subversion, secession, and terrorism” against China in Hong Kong, Eelam Tamils (i.e. Tamils from the island of Sri Lanka) know all too well from their own history in Sri Lanka that so-called security laws like these are nothing more than tools for oppression.
Eelam Tamils also share the concern expressed by Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United States in their joint statement that China’s proposed security law will dramatically erode Hong Kong's autonomy, which is guaranteed by the Sino-British Declaration that China agreed to when the United Kingdom handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. Beijing's plan to bypass seeking approval of the yet-to-be-drafted national security law for Hong Kong from the Hong Kong legislature and instead, unilaterally impose a rights-curtailing law on the people of Hong Kong is a violation of current system of governance in Hong Kong, known colloquially as “one country, two systems,” which protects Hong Kong’s autonomy.
Democratic protesters in Hong Kong, especially students, gained the world’s attention during the second iteration of the 2014 "Umbrella Movement" in 2019, which successfully killed China’s proposed extradition bill that would have dissolved the vital separation between the Hong Kong judicial system and mainland China’s judicial system. TGTE held the hands of protestors in Hong Kong then and continues to hold the hands of protestors in Hong Kong now in the spirit of solidarity and camaraderie in our respective fights for freedom.
TGTE also take this opportunity to condemn China's military square off with Indian troops along the border in the Himalayas. There is no room for military adventurism, especially while the world is suffering from Covid-19. The need of the hour is cooperation and humanitarian action.
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an Internationaly monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
